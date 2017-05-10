Lowell man's recording of police echoes national debate
As debates continue nationwide about the right to film police, and whether authorities can force people and companies to give them access to cellphones, a Lowell man faces a criminal case relating to both issues. The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts has a federal lawsuit pending against authorities in Suffolk County, as the ACLU seeks a ruling that the First Amendment protects filming in secret.
