Lowell man jailed in heroin-trafficking case

A 59-year-old Lowell man will spend 3 1/2- to-5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty this week to trafficking heroin in connection with allegations he had about 153 grams of heroin in his Lawrence Street apartment when police searched it last year. Juan Roman-German, whose last known address was 116 Lawrence St., Lowell, dodged a potentially much longer sentence by pleading guilty to a lesser charge than he originally faced.

