Lowell man held in armed assault
A 23-year-old Lowell man accused of armed assault with intent to murder along with drug and other felony charges for allegedly shooting a man on Read Street in Lowell early Wednesday morning was ordered held on $50,000 at his arraignment Monday. John Peralta, of 33 Read St., Unit 3, Lowell, is accused of shooting a 27-year-old man with a shotgun Wednesday morning about 4:30 a.m., during a fight that erupted near Read and Third streets as four people met in regard to a drug transaction, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|10 hr
|Sla
|18,203
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC