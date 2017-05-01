Lowell man held in armed assault

A 23-year-old Lowell man accused of armed assault with intent to murder along with drug and other felony charges for allegedly shooting a man on Read Street in Lowell early Wednesday morning was ordered held on $50,000 at his arraignment Monday. John Peralta, of 33 Read St., Unit 3, Lowell, is accused of shooting a 27-year-old man with a shotgun Wednesday morning about 4:30 a.m., during a fight that erupted near Read and Third streets as four people met in regard to a drug transaction, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.