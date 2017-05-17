Lowell man gets 15 years to life in human-trafficking case

The Lowell man convicted of plying a 13-year-old girl with drugs and alcohol, raping her and then selling her sexual services to other men, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 15 years to life behind bars. A Middlesex Superior Court jury found Michael Feliz, 31, guilty on May 8 of two counts of aggravated rape of a child, trafficking of a child under the age of 18 for sexual servitude, deriving financial support of a minor engaged in prostitution, enticement of a child under the age of 16, two counts of distribution of a Class B substance to a minor, two counts of distribution of a Class E substance and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

