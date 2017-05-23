Lowell man allegedly sprayed house wi...

Lowell man allegedly sprayed house with bullets. Now top charges tossed

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The most serious charges against a 19-year-old Lowell man accused of repeatedly shooting at a Smith Street home in January -- an incident in which a bullet penetrated the bedroom of a sleeping teenager -- were dropped last month, though the suspect still faces over a dozen counts of firearms and drug charges. Dottin was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and a dozen counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling in connection with two incidents of gunfire outside 75 Smith St. Police say Dottin fired several gunshots at the multi-family home on Jan. 9, sending bullets through a window.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a... Tue Patricia Russell 1
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Tue Bob KA-58 18,233
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... May 22 hammerhead 1
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) May 19 Airgoz 359
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) May 15 Amyboorie 37
News Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08) May 8 Smirk 186
News Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10) May 7 Bob Clark 73
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,265,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC