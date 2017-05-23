Lowell man allegedly sprayed house with bullets. Now top charges tossed
The most serious charges against a 19-year-old Lowell man accused of repeatedly shooting at a Smith Street home in January -- an incident in which a bullet penetrated the bedroom of a sleeping teenager -- were dropped last month, though the suspect still faces over a dozen counts of firearms and drug charges. Dottin was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and a dozen counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling in connection with two incidents of gunfire outside 75 Smith St. Police say Dottin fired several gunshots at the multi-family home on Jan. 9, sending bullets through a window.
