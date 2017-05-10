Lowell High class aims to make city, ...

Lowell High class aims to make city, homes safer with gun buyback event

Yesterday

The students in Jessica Lander's U.S. history/English Language Learners class at Lowell High School researched and worked diligently on this project for months, and now it's only days away. What began as an idea on how to make their community safer has grown into a gun buyback event being held this Saturday.



