Lowell files field replication plan with state
The city's plan to replace the athletic fields that would be razed if a new high school is built at Cawley Stadium will require the help of Chelmsford and approval from local boards from both communities. The fields at Cawley are protected by conservation restrictions, under Article 97 of the state constitution, and in order to remove those protections Lowell must replicate the open space elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|highlands guy
|18,228
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|May 15
|Amyboorie
|37
|Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08)
|May 8
|Smirk
|186
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|May 7
|Bob Clark
|73
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|May 4
|Maniac99
|33
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC