Lowell files field replication plan with state

The city's plan to replace the athletic fields that would be razed if a new high school is built at Cawley Stadium will require the help of Chelmsford and approval from local boards from both communities. The fields at Cawley are protected by conservation restrictions, under Article 97 of the state constitution, and in order to remove those protections Lowell must replicate the open space elsewhere.

