Lowell eminent domain fight will take center stage at Tuesday Council meeting

The political maneuvering between city councilors who support a downtown high school and those in favor of moving the school to Cawley Stadium is set to come to a head Tuesday night over the issue of eminent domain. The most popular downtown plan for the new high school, known as Option Three, would require the city to acquire the adjacent medical offices building at 75 Arcand Dr. The owners of the building are adamant that they don't want to sell, leaving an eminent domain taking as the next recourse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.