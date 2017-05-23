Lowell councilors fume over lost Genesis project
News that Genesis HealthCare abandoned plans to build a $35 million skilled rehabilitation facility in Lowell, in favor of building in Dracut, elicited reactions ranging from incredulity to outrage from the City Council Tuesday. Genesis had been in talks with city officials about building the facility in the Hamilton Canal Innovation District for nearly two years before announcing Monday that it would instead build a $26 million version of the project next door.
