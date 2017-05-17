Lowell councilors back off push for e...

Lowell councilors back off push for eminent domain vote on high school project

City councilors Rita Mercier and Dan Rourke backed down Tuesday night from their plan to force a vote on the eminent domain taking of a medical offices building adjacent to the high school. The city would have to acquire the property in order to move forward with the most popular downtown high school proposal, known as Option Three.

