Lowell councilors back off push for eminent domain vote on high school project
City councilors Rita Mercier and Dan Rourke backed down Tuesday night from their plan to force a vote on the eminent domain taking of a medical offices building adjacent to the high school. The city would have to acquire the property in order to move forward with the most popular downtown high school proposal, known as Option Three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|16 hr
|highlands guy
|18,228
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|May 15
|Amyboorie
|37
|Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08)
|May 8
|Smirk
|186
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|May 7
|Bob Clark
|73
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|May 4
|Maniac99
|33
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC