Lowell Council seeks study of Hamilton Canal site for high school
The City Council voted 6-2 Tuesday night to initiate a feasibility study into locating the new Lowell High School in the Hamilton Canal Innovation District, an area that has not previously been part of the high school discussion. While the motion instructing the city manager to investigate the site's pros and cons passed, many of the councilors who supported it said they believed it was highly unlikely that they could ever support locating the high school there.
