Lowell Council seeks study of Hamilto...

Lowell Council seeks study of Hamilton Canal site for high school

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The City Council voted 6-2 Tuesday night to initiate a feasibility study into locating the new Lowell High School in the Hamilton Canal Innovation District, an area that has not previously been part of the high school discussion. While the motion instructing the city manager to investigate the site's pros and cons passed, many of the councilors who supported it said they believed it was highly unlikely that they could ever support locating the high school there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dracut senior housing inches closer, but with a... 17 hr Patricia Russell 1
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 17 hr Bob KA-58 18,233
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... Mon hammerhead 1
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) May 19 Airgoz 359
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) May 15 Amyboorie 37
News Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08) May 8 Smirk 186
News Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10) May 7 Bob Clark 73
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,444 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC