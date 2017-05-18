Lowell board votes to restore library aides

Thanks to additional funding in the preliminary state and city budgets, more than 20 library aide positions will likely not be eliminated in next year's Lowell Public Schools budget. None of the budgets have been finalized, but the School Committee voted Wednesday night to appropriate $600,000 in new funding that is included in the state Senate's preliminary budget and an extra $257,000 from the city to retain the positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.