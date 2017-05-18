Lowell board votes to restore library...

Lowell board votes to restore library aides

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Thanks to additional funding in the preliminary state and city budgets, more than 20 library aide positions will likely not be eliminated in next year's Lowell Public Schools budget. None of the budgets have been finalized, but the School Committee voted Wednesday night to appropriate $600,000 in new funding that is included in the state Senate's preliminary budget and an extra $257,000 from the city to retain the positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 3 hr Bob KA-58 18,229
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) May 15 Amyboorie 37
News Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08) May 8 Smirk 186
News Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10) May 7 Bob Clark 73
Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09) May 4 Maniac99 33
News Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08) Apr 28 theo 668
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 24 blowbackredfish 34
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Middlesex County was issued at May 18 at 12:16AM EDT

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,107,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC