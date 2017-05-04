Ladies Philoptochos prepares for Grecian Festival
On Sunday, April 23, after a morning at church, the lovely ladies Philoptochos gathered in preparation of the 2017 Grecian Festival at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. More than 20 ladies, all with a smile, rolled, baked and cut more than 3,000 koulourakia, a famous Greek cookie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|3 hr
|Highlands guy
|18,207
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Bob Clark
|73
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|May 4
|Maniac99
|33
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC