Ladies Philoptochos prepares for Grecian Festival

On Sunday, April 23, after a morning at church, the lovely ladies Philoptochos gathered in preparation of the 2017 Grecian Festival at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Lowell. More than 20 ladies, all with a smile, rolled, baked and cut more than 3,000 koulourakia, a famous Greek cookie.

