Knitted Knockers grows from community act of 'sisterhood'
After discovering the Knitted Knockers organization based in Seattle Washington, Lisa Lopes wanted to bring the same thing to the Greater Lowell area. Lopes began crocheting prosthetic breasts and delivering them to Lowell General Hospital in 2015.
