Inmate who died in Billerica prison identified
Joseph LeClair Jr., was ordered held on $5,000 bail connected to domestic charges and sent to the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction on March 6. Less than 24 hours later, LeClair, of Lowell, was rushed under guard from the jail to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, where he died after being taken off life support three days later. He was 30-years-old, and the father of a 7-year-old boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|12 hr
|Maniac99
|33
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,204
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC