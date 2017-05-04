Inmate who died in Billerica prison identified

Joseph LeClair Jr., was ordered held on $5,000 bail connected to domestic charges and sent to the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction on March 6. Less than 24 hours later, LeClair, of Lowell, was rushed under guard from the jail to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, where he died after being taken off life support three days later. He was 30-years-old, and the father of a 7-year-old boy.

