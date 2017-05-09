Indoor auto auction to reopen after c...

Indoor auto auction to reopen after crash that killed 3

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

LynnWay Auto Auction said in a statement Tuesday that a private prayer service will be held before the auction at the Billerica facility on Wednesday. Nine people were injured on May 3 when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee apparently lurched out of control, striking people before crashing through a wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08) Mon Smirk 186
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Mon Bob KA-58 18,208
News Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10) May 7 Bob Clark 73
Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09) May 4 Maniac99 33
News Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08) Apr 28 theo 668
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 24 blowbackredfish 34
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 17 Shortstuff 346
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,247 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC