Indoor auto auction to reopen after crash that killed 3
LynnWay Auto Auction said in a statement Tuesday that a private prayer service will be held before the auction at the Billerica facility on Wednesday. Nine people were injured on May 3 when the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee apparently lurched out of control, striking people before crashing through a wall.
