In a Mother's Day crunch? There's always brunch
Everything from traditional brunch items -- breakfast and lunch, of course, to specialty drinks to food for kids will be available at local restaurants Sunday, May 14. Whether you want to take mom out one-on-one or bring the whole family, here are a few places to look into this week before reservations fill up. Cobblestones in Lowell has packed in eager Mother's Day brunch customers for the past 23 years -- as has its sister restaurant, Moonstones in Chelmsford, though not quite as long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|12 hr
|Maniac99
|33
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,204
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC