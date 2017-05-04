House favors adding state to online learning compact
The $40.3 billion budget that cleared the House last week includes language higher education officials say will make it easier for colleges and universities to offer online learning programs. One of the amendment packages the House tacked on to its fiscal 2018 budget included a proposal from Minority Leader Brad Jones that would authorize Massachusetts to join 47 other states in a reciprocity agreement dealing with online learning and distance education.
