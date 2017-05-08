Girls Inc., UTEC receive big grants
Nonprofits UTEC and Girls Inc. will each receive a major, 10-year recurring grant to help them fulfill their missions, the Cummings Foundation announced last week. The Lowell nonprofits are two of five recipients of the new Sustaining Grants program run by the Cummings Foundation.
