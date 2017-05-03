Gignac to seek seat on council
Robert Gignac announced his run for City Council on Monday -- arguably the most significant domino from the city's election season thus far. "It's something I've thought long and hard about," he added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
