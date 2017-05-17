Former Lowell official back on trial for allegedly swindling home from infirmed owner

Former Lowell Building Inspector David St. Hilaire is back on trial in Woburn Superior Court this week, after the state's highest court vacated his 2012 conviction on allegations he stole his elderly neighbor's home. St. Hilaire, who retired as building inspector in 2011, was convicted of larceny over $250 following a bench trial in Middlesex Superior Court in 2012.

