Former Lowell building inspector found guilty of stealing elderly neighbor's home

Thursday May 25 Read more: Boston.com

A former building inspector in Lowell has been convicted of larceny for convincing his elderly neighbor in 2010 to sign over her home to him on her death bed, according to the Middlesex district attorney's office. David St. Hilaire, 69, was found guilty on Monday of larceny over $250 from a person over age 60 by a jury in Middlesex Superior Court, District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Thursday.

