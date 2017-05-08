Fitchburg man charged with attempted murder in Worcester club shooting

A Fitchburg man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in the legs at a club on Southbridge Street early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Police Department. At about 1:30 a.m., a off-duty officer was working a private detail at the Riviera Showclub at 241 Southbridge St. and heard several gunshots while outside the club, according to police.

