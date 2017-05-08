Fitchburg man charged with attempted murder in Worcester club shooting
A Fitchburg man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in the legs at a club on Southbridge Street early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Police Department. At about 1:30 a.m., a off-duty officer was working a private detail at the Riviera Showclub at 241 Southbridge St. and heard several gunshots while outside the club, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08)
|23 hr
|Smirk
|186
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Bob KA-58
|18,208
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|May 7
|Bob Clark
|73
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|May 4
|Maniac99
|33
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC