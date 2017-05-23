Fire guts New York bar favored by aut...

Fire guts New York bar favored by author Jack Kerouac

In this 1967 file photo, author Jack Kerouac laughs during a visit to the home of a friend in Lowell, Mass. Newsday reported on May 24, 2017, that Gunther's Tap Room, a famous New York bar once frequented by Kerouac, has been gutted by a fire.

