Fear and fascination consume Lowell's Highlands during search for suspected killer
Both gripped Lowell's Highlands neighborhood for much of Thursday, as police SWAT teams blocked off roads, residents gathered in the streets, eager to see if the murder suspect who had been on the loose since early that morning would be arrested. In the area of Pine and Westford streets, onlookers whipped out their cellphones, video-recording police teams searching nearby buildings for 51-year-old Ross Elliott, who they believe shot a woman at a Stevens Street apartment.
