Ex-Trump campaign manager from Lowell quits lobby firm
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, is leaving Avenue Strategies, the lobbying and consulting firm he co-founded after the election. His departure, first reported Thursday by Bloomberg News, occurred after news stories revealed that Lewandowski had not registered as a lobbyist, even though his firm appeared to be offering potential foreign and other clients access to top administration officials.
