Ex-Lowell building inspector guilty of bilking dying woman of her home
Former Lowell Building Inspector David St. Hilaire knew his elderly neighbor was mentally incapacitated when he got her to sign her home over to him as she lay on her deathbed in 2010, a jury determined on Monday. St. Hilaire was found guilty of larceny over $250 from an elderly person following a weeklong jury trial in Woburn Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domestic assault charges dropped against former...
|18 hr
|hammerhead
|1
|do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08)
|May 19
|Airgoz
|359
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|May 18
|Bob KA-58
|18,229
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|May 15
|Amyboorie
|37
|Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08)
|May 8
|Smirk
|186
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|May 7
|Bob Clark
|73
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|May 4
|Maniac99
|33
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC