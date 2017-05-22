Ex-Lowell building inspector guilty o...

Ex-Lowell building inspector guilty of bilking dying woman of her home

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Former Lowell Building Inspector David St. Hilaire knew his elderly neighbor was mentally incapacitated when he got her to sign her home over to him as she lay on her deathbed in 2010, a jury determined on Monday. St. Hilaire was found guilty of larceny over $250 from an elderly person following a weeklong jury trial in Woburn Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Domestic assault charges dropped against former... 18 hr hammerhead 1
do you remember? (wilmington style) (Aug '08) May 19 Airgoz 359
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) May 18 Bob KA-58 18,229
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) May 15 Amyboorie 37
News Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08) May 8 Smirk 186
News Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10) May 7 Bob Clark 73
Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09) May 4 Maniac99 33
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC