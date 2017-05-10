EDITORIAL: Nangle further clouds Lowell High School saga

The saga of whether the city of Lowell will renovate the existing high school or build a new one took an inexplicable and confounding turn earlier this week when state Rep. Dave Nangle announced he couldn't support constructing a new school at the Cawley Stadium location. His examination of conscience, disclosed at a meeting of residents in whose neighborhood that new school would be placed, couldn't have occurred at a more inopportune time, and undoubtedly has clouded an already complicated situation.

