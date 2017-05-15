EDITORIAL: It's Donoghue's turn on city's petition

The ball is now in state Sen. Eileen Donoghue's court, and we expect her to deliver on behalf of the Lowell City Council and residents of the Mill City. Donoghue's duty is to push through the Massachusetts Senate a City Council-approved home-rule petition that would remove Article 97 conservation restrictions on land at the sprawling Cawley Stadium site located in the Belvidere neighborhood.

