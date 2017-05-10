EDITORIAL: Final say sits with Khelfa...

EDITORIAL: Final say sits with Khelfaoui, and rightly so

When the Lowell School Committee passed a motion two months ago directing Superintendent of Schools Saleh Khelfaoui to keep members updated on the "Head of School" search for Lowell High, it was flirting with violating state law. Yet the superintendent, who is hired by the school board, should know enough to keep his bosses informed without being reminded of it.

