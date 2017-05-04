Dracut police will register 'high-risk' loved ones
The Police Department will be holding an event later this month to give people an opportunity to register loved ones for its alert program. The event will be held on May 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the police department, 110 Loon Hill Road, according to lead dispatcher Kate Charron.
