Dracut bank-robbery suspect arrested in Tewksbury
Michael Dexter, 55, of Lowell, allegedly robbed the TD Bank located at 1255 Bridge St. in Dracut at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to a press release, Dexter allegedly fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after demanding money from the bank teller.
