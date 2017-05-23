Dracut bank robbed
Dye-stained cash was scattered across Emerson Avenue in Wednesday after a suspect in a black ski mask held up the TD Bank branch there and fled with cash containing a dye pack that exploded once he left, according to police radio broadcasts. Police were called to the bank about 1:30 p.m., for a report of a robbery, and quickly learned that a suspect who a red sweatshirt and a black ski mask had held up the bank, according to radio broadcasts.
