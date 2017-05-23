COOL recipient of St. Pat's Day take

COOL recipient of St. Pat's Day take

7 hrs ago

City Manager Kevin J. Murphy and state Sen. Eileen Donoghue recently presented a check for $10,000 to the Cultural Organization of Lowell, this year's beneficiary of the St. Patrick's Day Dinner, hosted by the manager and senator. "The city's art community is well served by COOL, and we are delighted to support their efforts as they pursue their mission and expand their programs," Murphy said.

