City condemns home where teen was shot

City condemns home where teen was shot

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

A Mead Street apartment building where a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head on Tuesday was condemned Wednesday by city code inspectors, while a 17-year-old girl who lives there was arraigned on drug trafficking and firearms charges connected to the shooting. Elizabeth Vlock, a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, said the 17-year-old girl was arraigned Wednesday in Lowell Juvenile Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08) Mon Smirk 186
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) May 8 Bob KA-58 18,208
News Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10) May 7 Bob Clark 73
Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09) May 4 Maniac99 33
News Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08) Apr 28 theo 668
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 24 blowbackredfish 34
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 17 Shortstuff 346
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC