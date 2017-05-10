City condemns home where teen was shot

A Mead Street apartment building where a 14-year-old boy was shot in the head on Tuesday was condemned Wednesday by city code inspectors, while a 17-year-old girl who lives there was arraigned on drug trafficking and firearms charges connected to the shooting. Elizabeth Vlock, a spokeswoman for Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, said the 17-year-old girl was arraigned Wednesday in Lowell Juvenile Court.

