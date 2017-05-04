CCHS dean of students resigns amid scandal
The Central Catholic dean of students and basketball coach who was on leave for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a former student has resigned, according a letter sent to the school community on Friday. Richard Nault -- who had allegedly sent inappropriate messages on Snapchat -- has resigned from his position, effective April 26, according to the letter from Central Catholic President Christopher Sullivan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|Thu
|Maniac99
|33
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Thu
|Bob KA-58
|18,204
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC