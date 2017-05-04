Case against Syrian refugee is quietl...

Case against Syrian refugee is quietly dismissed in Lowell court

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The criminal case against a 22-year-old Syrian refugee accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl at the Raymond Lord Memorial Pool in Lowell was quietly dismissed in Lowell District Court last month, The Sun has learned. Emad Hasso, whose last known address is 82 Willie St., Lowell, was charged with indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a July 7, 2016 incident in which the girl reported a man touched her twice on her upper thigh and asked her age at the state-owned pool on Lowell's North Common.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09) 9 hr Maniac99 33
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 17 hr Bob KA-58 18,204
News Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08) Apr 28 theo 668
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 24 blowbackredfish 34
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 17 Shortstuff 346
Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08) Apr 14 Chaz 370
News THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09) Apr 9 Erin M 76
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,760 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC