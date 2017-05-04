Case against Syrian refugee is quietly dismissed in Lowell court
The criminal case against a 22-year-old Syrian refugee accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl at the Raymond Lord Memorial Pool in Lowell was quietly dismissed in Lowell District Court last month, The Sun has learned. Emad Hasso, whose last known address is 82 Willie St., Lowell, was charged with indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a July 7, 2016 incident in which the girl reported a man touched her twice on her upper thigh and asked her age at the state-owned pool on Lowell's North Common.
