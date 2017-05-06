BWW Review: My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend World Premiere at Merrimack Rep

Performances through May 21 at Merrimack Repertory Theatre, 50 East Merrimack Street, Lowell, MA; Box Office 978-654-4678 or www.MRT.org Merrimack Repertory Theatre focuses on new work which can be both a blessing and a curse for the audience going in without the benefit of knowing a play's track record. Well, let me go on the record to say that you have nothing to worry about with the current world premiere production of My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend , based on the true story of Broadway singer/actress Charissa Bertels and her unlikely friendship with a decidedly older gentleman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.