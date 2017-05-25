Billerica picks Geiser for key role in schools
That was the message from school leaders Monday night as the School Committee appointed her as the next assistant superintendent of Billerica Public Schools. Geiser, the principal of the Healey School in Somerville, will take over for Dede Galdston -- who will become the superintendent of Watertown Public Schools this summer.
