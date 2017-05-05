Backtalk: 5/5/2017
CHUCK 'N' DUCK: Chuck Schumer said it's good for the country that Trump is backing off building the wall. How is that good for the country now that more illegals, drugs and guns are coming into this country? MORE SPECIAL K: Ted Kennedy demolished immigration in the 1960s.
