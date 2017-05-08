ATTN Job Seekers: Lowell General Hospital Hosts Job Fair
The Lowell General Hopsital will host a job fair located at Saints Campus 1 Hospital Drive in Lowell, Ma. for those seeking work in the medical field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMJX-FM Boston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Billerica man sues over medical treatment in... (May '08)
|19 hr
|Smirk
|186
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Bob KA-58
|18,208
|Pelham man files excessive force suit against city (Nov '10)
|May 7
|Bob Clark
|73
|Mafia in Billerica? (Sep '09)
|May 4
|Maniac99
|33
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC