Arrest Log: 5/3/2017
Myriam Martinez, 49, 16 Cannongate Road, Tyngsboro; warrant . -- Jarred Caldwell, 18, 511 Lawrence St., Lowell; larceny of property $250 or less, breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the nighttime, two counts of receiving stolen property $250.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Sla
|18,203
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC