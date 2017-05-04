3 killed, 9 injured when SUV suddenly accelerates at Billerica car auction
As a police officer and bystander tend to the injured outside the Lynnway Auto Auction in Billerica Wednesday morning after the SUV seen in the upper center of this photograph went out of control and struck several people inside before crashing through a wall. Three people died and nine others were injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|6 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,204
|Ten charged in Lowell gang raids; weapons, drug... (Jul '08)
|Apr 28
|theo
|668
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 24
|blowbackredfish
|34
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|Shortstuff
|346
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|Apr 14
|Chaz
|370
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC