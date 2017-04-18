With biggest heart, he faced toughest crime
Francis "Frank" Waterman spent much of his 32-year career doing the most dangerous and difficult jobs that Lowell police had to offer, from major undercover work to busting down doors in the middle of the crack cocaine scourge of the 80's and 90's. When the legendary narcotics detective retired in 2006, he emailed colleagues saying he was most thankful for two things: To have finished his career alive, and to have almost never gone into work not loving what he was doing.
