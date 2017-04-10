William J. Connors, 91
Bill was born in Lowell, raised in South Boston and was a graduate of Boston Latin High School. After high school, Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wakefield Daily Item.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Apr 8
|Highlands Guy
|18,182
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 7
|Bloodstayne
|345
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Movies are not re...
|33
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
|cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14)
|Apr 1
|Justagirl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC