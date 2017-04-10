Westford Waves makes wishes come true
More than 50 girls held a sleep-a-thon to benefit clients of The Wish Project in Lowell. These dedicated young girls slept on the floor and raised more than $13,000, as well as awareness of the countless poor and homeless children sleeping on the floor at night in homes throughout the Merrimack Valley.
