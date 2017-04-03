UV Press Operators

Job Description Due to installations of next generation, LED-UV technology, DS Graphics is once again positioned for rapid growth by continuing to offer its clients world class manufacturing solutions. This expansion has created a rare opportunity for highly skilled operators with strong UV knowledge and experience ... login now to view full job description Job Details Primary Skill: UV Press UV Press Operator Posted: Tuesday, April 04, 2017 Location: Lowell, Massachusetts Country: United States Salary Range: Negotiable Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : Any Shifts You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.

