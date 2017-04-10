UML soars in baseball
The UMass Lowell baseball team set a Division 1 program record for runs scored in an 18-0 win over Albany on Sunday. UMass Lowell led 8-0 heading into the top of the ninth and then scored 10 runs in the inning.
