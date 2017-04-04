Tewksbury man arrested for carjacking at gas station
After a three day manhunt, a man accused of a violent carjacking in Tewksbury has been arrested in Lowell, Tewksbury police announced Tuesday night. William Tighe, 32, of Tewksbury was taken into custody with assistance from the State Police and Lowell police, the department said on Twitter .
