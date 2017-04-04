Tewksbury man arrested for carjacking...

Tewksbury man arrested for carjacking at gas station

12 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

After a three day manhunt, a man accused of a violent carjacking in Tewksbury has been arrested in Lowell, Tewksbury police announced Tuesday night. William Tighe, 32, of Tewksbury was taken into custody with assistance from the State Police and Lowell police, the department said on Twitter .

