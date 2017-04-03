Tewksbury carjacking suspect held without bail
And according to court documents, it was the suspect's step-father who identified him after seeing surveillance video in news reports. Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Barnes said that Tighe was arraigned at Woburn District Court less than two weeks ago on charges of negligent operation and operating after a suspended license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|7 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,177
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Greg
|115
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Movies are not re...
|33
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
|cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14)
|Apr 1
|Justagirl
|5
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 28
|Jerrypolymath
|204
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Wondering
|44
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC